iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 407.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.6% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49,569 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 470.5% during the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 445.7% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,536 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 406.1% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 477.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.