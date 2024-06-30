Vicus Capital Sells 374 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $479.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.54. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

