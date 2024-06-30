Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 420 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 4.7 %

UNH stock opened at $509.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

