Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 445.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

