iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $547.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $529.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $553.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

