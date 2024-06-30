Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 241.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,296 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,502,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,475,618 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

