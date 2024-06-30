Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 103.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 145,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 134,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

