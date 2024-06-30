Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 9,290 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 403.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

