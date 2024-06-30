Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFE opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

