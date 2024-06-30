The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 50,139 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 7.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $163,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 108.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,850 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.8 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.