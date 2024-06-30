Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 199.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 31,296 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,502,762 shares of company stock worth $951,475,618. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $67.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

