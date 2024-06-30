Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 2,193,795 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 291.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193,795 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 1.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $178,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,483,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJH opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.