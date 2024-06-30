Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 155,178 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1,451.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 155,178 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

