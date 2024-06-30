Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $2.51 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

HON stock opened at $213.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average of $201.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

