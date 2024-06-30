Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $242.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

