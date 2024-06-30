Vicus Capital Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,516,000 after acquiring an additional 169,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,023,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $118.60 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average of $116.09.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

