Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 5,878 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $500.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The company has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.41.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.