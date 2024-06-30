Vicus Capital Has $76.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 404.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned 0.46% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $76,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

