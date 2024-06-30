iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $547.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $553.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

