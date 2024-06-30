Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $19.27 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,874,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 112.8% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 111.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

LLY stock opened at $905.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.48 billion, a PE ratio of 133.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $915.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $814.40 and its 200-day moving average is $739.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.