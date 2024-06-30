Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.