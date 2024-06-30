Vicus Capital Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after buying an additional 3,756,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,595,000 after buying an additional 2,212,982 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,422,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,043,000 after buying an additional 196,178 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after buying an additional 876,860 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2025 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

