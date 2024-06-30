Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 10.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $115,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.41 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average of $156.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

