Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Buys 1,657 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $35,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $152.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average of $152.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

