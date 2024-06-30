Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after buying an additional 3,409,362 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,520,000 after buying an additional 2,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,740,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,820,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $32.53.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

