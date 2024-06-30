Weaver Consulting Group Sells 281 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

