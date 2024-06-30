Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,786 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,786 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

