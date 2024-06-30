Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.