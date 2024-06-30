Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $500.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.02 and a 200-day moving average of $466.41. The company has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

