Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 122.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

