Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 60.6% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,295,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $452.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.86 and its 200-day moving average is $410.79. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

