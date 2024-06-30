Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $207.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.