Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 2.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,235,000 after purchasing an additional 636,281 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after buying an additional 433,977 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,604,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $173.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $112.82 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

