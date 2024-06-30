Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Decreased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $444,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,651,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,306,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,034,000 after purchasing an additional 845,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

