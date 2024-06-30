iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH) Shares Down 0%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. 409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.
iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87.
About iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGRH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment grade bonds, while mitigating duration risk through swaps.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.