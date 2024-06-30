Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Shares Up 0.9%

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 45,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 89,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Activity at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

In other news, insider Brian W. Wixted purchased 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.