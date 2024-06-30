Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Trading Up 74.6%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 74.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Nutriband Trading Up 74.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

About Nutriband

(Get Free Report)

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.