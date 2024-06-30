Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 87,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 132.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in VICI Properties by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 468,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

