Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Update

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STVN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.17 ($36.74).

Stevanato Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of STVN opened at €18.34 ($19.72) on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €16.56 ($17.81) and a 52 week high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.85.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 729,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 145,206 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,274,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 559,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Articles

