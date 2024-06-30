Vicus Capital Sells 48,222 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,222 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 36,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 314,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.