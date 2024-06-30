iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 368.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $86.90 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.