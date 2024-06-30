SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 240.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 108,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $64.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

