Private Ocean LLC Sells 136,366 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,366 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

