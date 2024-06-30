Private Ocean LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

