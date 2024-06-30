Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,005,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,500,000 after purchasing an additional 877,406 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,167,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 395.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 838,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,007,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1563 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

