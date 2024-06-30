Vicus Capital Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYG opened at $77.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $78.08.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

