Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.48

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.48 and traded as high as C$5.76. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 241,599 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.60.

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of C$713.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.06. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of C$300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5297347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

