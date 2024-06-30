Accor (EPA:AC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.87

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €38.87 ($41.80) and traded as high as €38.92 ($41.85). Accor shares last traded at €38.51 ($41.41), with a volume of 567,512 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.89.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

