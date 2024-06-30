Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $108.65

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$108.65 and traded as high as C$126.48. Dollarama shares last traded at C$124.91, with a volume of 768,037 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOL. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.80.

Dollarama Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$121.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total transaction of C$616,316.56. In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total transaction of C$616,316.56. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Insiders sold 127,886 shares of company stock valued at $15,226,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

