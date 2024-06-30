Hunting (LON:HTG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $338.94

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 338.94 ($4.30) and traded as high as GBX 417.50 ($5.30). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 413.50 ($5.25), with a volume of 227,803 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.47) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.47) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.07) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 448.33 ($5.69).

Get Hunting alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hunting

Hunting Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Hunting

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £682.03 million, a P/E ratio of 751.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 398.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 338.94.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($10,990.44). Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Hunting

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.